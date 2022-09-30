Forward Mitchell Heard Returns to T-Town

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Mitchell Heard has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Heard returns to the Walleye after completing last year with the team. The former second round pick in 2012 of the Colorado Avalanche had 49 points (23G, 26A) in 49 games during the regular season. He added another 12 points (2G, 10A) over 21 playoff contests. Heard didn't join the Walleye until late December last year after starting the season overseas. He had been in the DEL since the start of the 2018-19 season and posted 63 total points (21G, 42A) in 113 games played.

In the ECHL, the native of Newcastle, Ontario has dominated to the tune of over a point-per-game. In five years, he has picked up 177 points (76G, 101A) in 168 games played. Heard has also collected 381 penalty minutes while playing as an ECHL career plus-76.

The 30-year-old has played for Fort Wayne, Adirondack, and Florida in the ECHL while also skating for Lake Erie, Adirondack, and Charlotte in the AHL. In six AHL campaigns Heard has 199 games played while scoring 14 goals with 25 assists and 502 penalty minutes. He appeared in an AHL-best 63 games in the 2013-14 season for the then Lake Erie Monsters in Cleveland.

Prior to turning professional, the 6'0", 200-pound forward spent four years in the OHL with Plymouth totaling nearly a point-per-game with 144 (67G, 77A) in 171 contests. Heard also totaled 216 penalty minutes in his OHL days. That includes his 2011-12 season, which saw Heard collect 29 goals, 28 assists, and 111 penalty minutes.

