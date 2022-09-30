Keltie Jeri-Leon Returns to Maine

September 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners made another re-signing announcement on Friday, as forward Keltie Jeri-Leon returns to the Mariners for 2022-23. One of the youngest players on the 2021-22 roster, Jeri-Leon put up a solid rookie season and was named the "Most Improved Player" by the coaching staff.

Born in January of 2000, Jeri-Leon is just 22 years old, and made his professional debut with the Mariners last season. He skated in 57 games for Maine, and posted 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists), good for sixth on the team. He also led the team with three shorthanded goals. On March 6th at Worcester, Jeri-Leon registered his first career hat trick in a 5-3 win over the Railers. He appeared in five of the six Mariners playoff games and had one goal.

"I'm looking forward to being back in Maine for another season and I'm really excited to get going!" said Jeri-Leon.

The West Kelowna, British Columbia native also got a chance to play close to home in the American Hockey League lase season, on a four-game loan to the Abbotsford Canucks. He was also loaned to the Providence Bruins for an additional two games, which included his first AHL goal. Earlier this month, Jeri-Leon played for the Boston Bruins prospects team at the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

Prior to turning pro, Jeri-Leon played five seasons in the Western Hockey League. He saw time with the Tri-City Americans, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Seattle Thunderbirds. His best years came in Seattle, where he let the Thunderbirds with 17 goals in a condensed 23-game season in 2020-21 - the last of his junior career.

The Mariners 2022-23 roster now contains 19 names.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM. Individual game tickets for all 36 home games are on sale now online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the Ware-Butler Box Office at 207-775-3458. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.