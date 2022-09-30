K-Wings Sign Defenseman Anthony Florentino, Tommy Stang Signed to PTO

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the signing of defenseman Anthony Florentino.

Kalamazoo has also announced the signing of rookie forward Tommy Stang to a PTO contract.

Florentino, 27, enters his sixth professional season and signed with Kalamazoo after playing 16 games with the Atlanta Gladiators last season. With the Gladiators, Florentino scored one goal with two assists and earned a plus-6 rating.

"Anthony brings a steady veteran presence on our back end," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He's a fearless shot blocker and is excellent on the penalty kill."

The 6-foot, 207-pound, D-Man has played 178 career games with six professional teams (Atlanta, Birmingham [SPHL], Cincinnati, Kansas City, Rochester [AHL] and Worcester). Over that span, Florentino has scored 9 goals with 21 assists and 117 penalty minutes.

"There are guys on this roster that I want to be around everyday and go to war with," Florentino said. "I've heard nothing but good things about Kalamazoo being first-class from past and present players, and being a part of Marty's first group is pretty special. I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Florentino played collegiately for Providence College from 2013-2017, winning the National Championship in 2015. The right-handed shooting defender was also drafted in the fifth-round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Stang, 25, enters his second professional season, following a productive rookie campaign (13G, 14A and 48 PIM) with Quad City (SPHL). The Mendota Heights, Minnesota native stands 5-foot 11-inches and played four seasons of collegiate hockey for St. Mary's University-Minnesota, scoring 31 goals with 36 assists and 69 penalty minutes in 87 games played.

