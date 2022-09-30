Stingrays Add AHL-Experienced Lukosevicius

September 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jarid Lukosevicius for the 2022-23 season.

"Jarid has an outstanding shot and puts himself in positions to score goals," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He does an excellent job getting under the skin of the other team by competing every shift on the ice."

Lukosevicius, 27, spent last season in Abbotsford where the forward scored 10 goals and added nine assists for 19 total points in 62 games with the Canucks.

"I plan to compete hard every day whether it's a practice or a game," said Lukosevicius. "I like to push the intensity and want to improve not only myself but my teammates around me as well. The Stingrays coaching staff has been straightforward with what they expect out of me and the rest of my teammates in order for us to be successful this season."

The Squamish, BC native brings three years of AHL experience split between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Abbotsford Canucks. Following a four-year career at the University of Denver, Lukosevicius signed an AHL deal with Grand Rapids and appeared in one playoff game during the 2018-19 season. Since then, the right-handed attacker has appeared in 108 games, tallying 29 total points on 17 goals and 12 assists.

Additionally, Lukosevicius will also reunite with his former junior hockey teammates Jonny Evans and Gavin Gould. Jarid played with Gould from 2011-13 while with the Vancouver NW Giants U18 AAA team before he headed to Powell River for parts of three seasons, teaming up with Evans during Jarid's final year with the Kings.

The Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.