Jarod Hilderman Returns to Oilers for Second Season

September 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the re-signing of defenseman Jarod Hilderman.

Hilderman, 25, returns to Tulsa after producing 16 points (1G, 15A) in 48 regular season games as a rookie, adding another three assists in six playoff games.

"Hildy had a typical first year," said head coach Rob Murray. "He had his ups and downs, but came into his own in the playoffs. We like his ability to get the puck to the net from the point, and he's got a heavy shot. He is attending San Diego's AHL training camp, and seeing what it takes to get to that next level will be a great experience for him. The expectation of Jarod this season is to start the year as the player we saw in the postseason."

Despite being a rookie by ECHL standards, Hilderman began his professional career with Birmingham of the SPHL, logging six assists in 41 games with the Bulls.

The 6'1, 207 lbs. defenseman played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, compiling 11 points (1G, 10A) in 67 games with the Bulldogs, en route to two NCAA D1 National Championships.

A native of Calgary, AB, Hilderman embarked on his junior career in the BCHL with Penticton, earning 14 points (1G, 13A) in 94 games over two seasons with the Vees. The two-time NCAA champion also won a BCHL title with the Vees in 2015. The right-handed defenseman finished out his junior career south of the border, contributing 12 points (4G, 8A) in 35 games with the USHL's Fargo Force.

With this announcement, the Oilers announced roster now includes Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm, Eddie Matsushima, Zane Schartz (PTO), Tyler Poulsen, Chris Perna, Mike McKee, Connor Bramwell, Justin Bean, Alex Gilmour, J.C. Campagna and Jarod Hilderman.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.