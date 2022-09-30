Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Austin Eastman to Forward Lines

September 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Austin Eastman to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Eastman, 25, returns to Greenville after an abbreviated stint with the club during the 2021-22 season that saw the Lindsay, ON native compile 10 points (3g, 7a) in 15 appearances in the Navy and Orange.

Before signing with the Swamp Rabbits in January of 2022, the 5'11", 183-pounder appeared in nine games for the Ontario Tech RidgeBacks of USports where he totaled 10 points (2g, 8a) for the collegiate side. Over three seasons with the RidgeBack, Eastman recorded 70 games and amassed 58 points (22g, 36a) over that time.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Single Game Tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.