ESPN's Ali Krieger Interviews Alex Morgan Ahead of Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







ESPN analyst and former USWNT and Gotham FC defender interviews Alex Morgan ahead of the game preceding her jersey retirement ceremony in San Diego, CA.

