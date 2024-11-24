Sports stats



Capital City Go-Go

Erik Stevenson ERUPTS for a Career-High 36 PTS in Go-Go Comeback Win

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video


Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics

