Emperors Take Series Opener from Tourists 11-1

May 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists did not begin their seven-game homestand the way they had hoped. Asheville dropped the Education Day afternoon contest to the Rome Emperors by a final score of 11-1. It is the first time this season the Tourists have lost a game by double-digits.

Asheville had to deal with Rome's Owen Murphy on the mound and he was nearly unhittable. Murphy went 6.1 innings and did not allow any runs.

After the Emperors plated five runs in the top of the first inning, Kelly Austin helped stem the tide for Asheville with 2.1 scoreless innings pitched. Austin struck out a pair and turned the ball over to Carlos Calderon in the fifth. Calderon pitched the final five innings and induced eight groundouts.

Offensively, Austin Deming led the way with two hits. His RBI double in the seventh scored John Garcia for the Tourists lone run of the game. Luis Encarnacion came in the contest late and doubled in his only plate appearance.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday night for Game Two of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

