Weather and Hitting Woes Continue for the Blue Rocks

May 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks lost their seventh straight game 6-2 against the Aberdeen IronBirds on May 14.

Luke Young started for the Blue Rocks and ran into trouble in the second inning, letting three runners on base in the first four batters of the frame. He escaped further damage after a sacrifice fly from Elio Prado gave Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks lineup started off cold as IronBird's starter Juan Nunez struck out six in a row between the first and second innings.

Young settled in nicely, but he was pulled from the game with a high pitch count in the top of the fifth after a walk. Nick Pogue entered in relief, but after a walk and a double, two more runs were added to the board for Aberdeen.

Young departed with two hits, two earned runs, three walks, and four strikeouts.

After a less-than-ideal start, Maxwell Romero Jr. crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to two for the Blue Rocks.

In the top of the sixth, Nick Pogue continued to allow Aberdeen to pass the torch, giving up a walk, two hits and two runs to make the score 5-1.

Carlos Romero replaced Pogue and pitched well. The only run he allowed was on an RBI triple following a two-out walk in the eighth inning.

The pitching for Aberdeen was just too much for the Blue Rocks in the first seven innings, as Nunez and reliever Zane Barnhart combined only allowed three hits and one run throughout.

Wilmington had a promising eighth inning, loading the bases with one out against Bradley Brehmer, but only one run would come of it, making the score 6-2.

After seven straight losses, the Blue Rocks will be looking to bounce back into the win column tomorrow night.

