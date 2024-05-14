Cyclones, Hot Rods Washed out on Tuesday Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Brooklyn Cyclones' scheduled game on Tuesday evening against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark has been postponed due to rain and inclement weather.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16. Game two will start roughly 35 to 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening ballgame. Each match will be seven innings in length.

The series will officially begin with a single nine-inning game on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. ET. RHP Jonah Tong (0-0, 1.00) - the New York Mets' No. 22 prospect per Baseball America - is scheduled to make the start for the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Bowling Green Hot Rods are slated to counter with RHP Roel Garcia III (1-1, 4.62). Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

