Emeralds Win Game 5 Against the Spokane Indians

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 4-2. The Emeralds were wearing their Exploding Whales uniforms. It was their 2nd time rocking the alternate identity and they now have a 2-0 record in games they donned the uniforms. The Emeralds now have a 15-10 record and are in sole possession of 1st place in the Northwest League.

Carson Whisenhunt got the start tonight for the Emeralds, going 4 innings and allowing just 1 run and 1 hit while striking out 3 batters. Whisenhunt was excellent tonight, and he showed off why he is a top prospect in the Giants organization. The lone run allowed by Whisenhunt was in the 2nd inning when outfielder Jordan Beck was able to hit a solo HR to tie up the game.

The Emeralds got the scoring started tonight in the 1st inning and you couldn't have scripted it any better. Grant McCray was able to get a hold of the 2nd pitch of the ballgame and hit a solo HR out to left field. It was a great way to get the ballgame started at PK Park. Everyone was rocking their Exploding Whales gear and it was quite the explosive way to get things going.

Wade Meckler, the outfielder for the Emeralds, returned after missing the last 10 games and he made his impact felt instantly. In the 3rd inning the ballgame was tied up at 1-1, and Victor Bericoto was on first base. Meckler was able to hit the ball into the gap and he showed off his speed, hustling all the way to 3rd base for the RBI-Triple. Meckler ended the day going 4-4 at the plate with the 1 RBI, and his batting average now sits at an utterly ridiculous .531 on the season.

The very next inning, Grant McCray came up to the plate with Damon Dues on base. He was able to hit another HR, giving him his 2nd of the night. It was McCray's first multi-HR game of the season. McCray ended the day going 4-5 at the plate, with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI's. That HR would prove to be enough run support for the Emeralds.

The Emeralds held Spokane to just one more run in the ballgame. Yanquiel Fernandez hit a solo HR that brought the Indians within 2 runs. The Emeralds relievers came in and did a great job at shutting things down.

Jose Cruz pitched in the top of the 8th, and he was able to get out of the inning after allowing a hit and a walk. Cruz struck out two and did a phenomenal job at working out of the job. Hunter Dula came in to close the game for the Emeralds. After allowing a base hit, he was able to strike out 2 to earn his 2nd save of the ballgame.

The Emeralds have now won consecutive games against the Spokane Indians and have a 3-2 series lead. They'll be back on the diamond tomorrow night at 6:05 for first pitch. The Emeralds will be donning their Monarcas uniforms.

