AquaSox Split Doubleheader with Tri-City

May 7, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: After being rained out on Friday afternoon, the Everett AquaSox split a doubleheader, 7-2 in the first game 2-1 in the night cap, against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday in front of 1,263 fans.

GAME ONE: Down 1-0, Everett flexed its muscles with a pair of home tuns in the second inning enroute to a 7-2 victory.

Tyler Locklear connected on a solo shot to left field, his fifth of the season, and with two-outs Cole Barr hit a two-run blast, making it 3-1 Everett. It was the first home run of the season for Barr in just his second professional season out of the University of Indiana. Barr was just added to the roster on Thursday. The AquaSox broke it open in the fourth inning as Randy Bednar singled in a run and James Parker homered to centerfield, extending the lead to 7-1.

After giving up a hit in the first inning, Raul Alcantara didn't allow another hit while striking out six batters in 4.2 innings. Still, he did not factor in the decision. Jimmy Kingsbury came in and pitched the remining 2.1 innings, picking up his first win of the season.

Locklear and Walking Cabrera both had a pair of hits, and the AquaSox were a clutch 3-4 with runners in scoring position.

GAME TWO: In the second game, fans were treated to an old-fashioned pitching duel. The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the seventh inning when Gabe Matthews lifted the Dust Devils to victory with his timely home run off of Sox reliever Peyton Alford.

AquaSox starter Bernie Martinez scattered six hits over 5.0 innings, walking no one while striking out seven. Not to be out done, Bryce Osmond only allowed three hits in 6.0 innings before handing the game over to Kevin Caceres, who struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the victory.

The AquaSox lone run came in the bottom of the second inning as Tyler Locklear scored on a Randy Bednar sacrifice fly. Harry Ford, Ben Ramirez, and Mike Salvatore had the only hits for Everett. After splitting the double-header, the AquaSox now sit at 12-13 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The series between Everett and Tri-City will finalize on Sunday. First pitch will be at the traditional 4:05 PM. Don't forget about our Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 promotion. Get four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers. ï»¿Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.