Early Deficit Erased Late in 5-3 Win

HILLSBORO, OR - A two-RBI single in the top of the seventh from #13 Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich completed Vancouver's comeback over the Hillsboro Hops (D-Backs) Sunday, as the C's took down their Northwest League rivals 5-3 at Ron Tonkin Field.

After the Hops scored three runs in the third to take their largest lead of the series, the C's started their comeback in the fifth when they scored a run on a bases loaded, two-out balk that made it 3-1.

A two-out RBI base hit from Rainer Nunez in the sixth pulled the Canadians within a run then they took the lead for good in the following frame. The inning began with consecutive walks to Alex De Jesus and Michael Turconi before Kasevich smacked a 1-0 pitch the opposite way into right field to score both runners.

Vancouver's bullpen handled the rest. Eric Pardinho, Cooper Benson (W, 2-0), Justin Kelly (H, 1) and Mason Fluharty (S, 1) worked six scoreless innings, scattered two hits, walked three and struck out four to keep Hillsboro at bay.

The C's added an insurance run in the ninth after Turconi led off the frame with a double and later scored on Garrett Spain's RBI single through the drawn-in infield.

With the win, Vancouver takes five of six games with Hillsboro this week and are now 9-2 since losing five consecutive games April 20-25. They've moved into a tie for first place and will await the result of Spokane at Eugene to see if they wake up tomorrow alone at the top of the heap.

After an off day on Monday, the Canadians are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, May 9 for the first of six with Everett. Tickets are still available at CanadiansBaseball.com with game coverage on MiLB TV, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

