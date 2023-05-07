AquaSox Send Dust Devils Home Feeling Blue

EVERETT, WA: In a back-and-forth game tied at three, Hogan Windish singled to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring two runs and propelling the Sox to a 5-3 series ending victory. Kyle Hill picked up his first win of the season and Michael Flynn nailed things down in the ninth inning for the save. With the win, the AquaSox moved back to .500 at 13 -13.

Tri-City took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning as Arol Vera singled in a run and Gabe Matthews had a sacrifice fly, but the Dust Devils couldn't hold the momentum. In the AquaSox half of the inning, they answered with three runs of their own as Harry Ford, Alberto Rodriguez, and Tyler Locklear each had an RBI.

The game would remain tied until the top of the sixth inning when the Dust Devils took the lead back on an Osmy Gregoria single to right field off of pitcher Jarod Bayless. The score would remain the same until the bottom of the eighth.

Windish finished the game with a pair of hits, and the bullpen finished strong as Luis Curvelo, Logan Rinehart, Hill, and Flynn did not give up a run in relief. Everett was a clutch 3-5 with runners in scoring position, with the big knock in the eighth leading to the win.

