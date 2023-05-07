Dust Devils Leapt Over Late by AquaSox

A 2-run single by 2B Hogan Windish broke a late tie at Funko Field, giving the homestanding Everett AquaSox (13-13) a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-14) Sunday evening in the Snohomish County seat.

The 8th inning hit, coming off Tri-City reliever Nick Jones (1-2), hopped just underneath the glove of a charging SS Arol Vera and bounced into left-center field, providing Everett and reliever Kyle Hill (1-0) the winning margin.

Dust Devils starter Jack Kochanowicz gave his team another quality start, going six innings and giving up three runs on five hits while both striking out and walking three. The big righty lowered his ERA to 1.52 with his second straight great start.

Both teams first dented the scoreboard in the 3rd inning, with Tri-City taking a 2-0 lead. 3B Werner Blakely lined a single to right, his second in as many at-bats, and LF Joe Stewart followed with a single of his own the same way. Vera then singled to right-center, scoring Blakely for a 1-0 lead and moving Stewart to third. 1B Gabe Matthews then hit a fly ball to center far enough for Stewart to come home for the 2-0 advantage.

The AquaSox responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the 3rd, closed out by a 1B Tyler Locklear RBI single for a 3-2 Everett lead.

The Dust Devils tied the game in the top of the 6th inning, when a two-out RBI single from 2B Osmy Gregorio scored a sliding Gabe Matthews to make it 3-3. Matthews had doubled to left-center to get aboard.

Werner Blakely had a great second day at the plate for Tri-City, going 3 for 4 with a double. Osmy Gregorio joined him with a multi-hit game, going 2 for 4 on the evening. Despite the defeat, Tri-City took the series four games to two and completed a winning road trip with a 7-5 record.

The Dust Devils now return home for a two-week, 13-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 9th, a 6:30 p.m. start against the Eugene Emeralds. It's another Coca-Cola Tuesday, with 21 oz. Coke products for $2 all night.

Broadcast coverage of Tuesday night's game begins with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand are on sale, including for the Mother's Day Baseball Brunch on Sunday, May 14th. Also, special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

