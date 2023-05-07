It's Sunday Funday

May 7, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The Tri-City homestand wraps up Sunday, May 7 at 4:05 PM and we are wearing our Sunday blues.

Don't forget about our Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00!

A special reminder...it's also the last day to try our Limited Edition tasty "Taquito Dog," a hot dog bun filled with a hot dog AND a shredded beef taquito, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and a specialty sour cream sauce.

It is also our second Signature Sunday game! Prior to the game Raul Alcantara and Bernie Martinez will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30. Players appearing are subject to change.

Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of running on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

