Emeralds Unable to Sustain Vancouver Bats

September 8, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Vancouver Canadians win the second half of the 2022 season in game two of the series against the Emeralds 9-1.

With this win, it sets the stage for the Championship Series for Emeralds vs. Canadians next week.

The first run of the game came on a leadoff solo home run by CF Desan Brown in the first to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Canadians broke the game wide open on a six-run second inning on an RBI fielder's choice by C Jommer Hernandez to cash in SS Michael Turconi, an RBI double by RF Garrett Spain to bring in 2B Miguel Hiraldo, RBI single by Brown to score Hernandez, squeeze play by DH Damiano Palmagiani to drive in Spain and a two-run home run by 1B PK Morris 7-0.

An inning later, Hiraldo increased the lead on a solo home run to make it an 8-0 lead.

The Canadians put the finishing touches to their scoring on an RBI sacrifice fly by LF Gabby Martinez to cash in Palmegiani 9-0.

Eugene scored their lone run on a wild pitch that would allow 1B Robert Emery to score from third 9-1.

The Ems will look to recapture the series lead as they will have a bullpen game tomorrow. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.