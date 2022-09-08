Dust Devils Downed by Indians

September 8, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The offense for the Spokane Indians (29-33 2H, 63-63) put up runs early on the Tri-City Dust Devils (26-36 2H, 55-70) Wednesday night, on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium.

The Indians plated three runs in the top of the 1st inning off Tri-City starter Braden Olthoff (2-3) to stake a 3-0 lead, adding two in the 2nd inning on a 2-run home run by Spokane LF Cuba Bess for a 5-0 advantage. A run in the 3rd inning and two more in the 4th pushed the Indians lead to 8-0 through four innings.

The Dust Devils offense struggled to get going due to the efforts of Spokane starter Anderson Amarista (2-1), who held Tri-City off the scoreboard until the 6th inning. There the Dust Devils got on the board, with LF Joe Stewart singling up the middle to score 2B Kyle Kasser for the team's first run. Kasser drew a leadoff walk to get aboard.

Tri-City added a run in the 7th inning. C Brendan Tinsman reached on an error, and 3B Christian Molfetta followed with a single to put two on with no one out. After a couple of outs SS Osmy Gregorio drew a walk, loading the bases with two out. Stewart came up and legged out an infield single, scoring Tinsman to make it 8-2 and keeping the bases loaded.

That marked the end of the night for Amarista. Reliever Anderson Bido came in in relief, striking out 1B Christian Sepulveda to end the Dust Devil threat. Tri-City scored once more in the 9th inning when Molfetta, who drew a leadoff walk, scored on a wild pitch for the 8-3 final.

The Dust Devils got strong bullpen performances from both Houston Harding and Brandon Dufault. Harding threw 3.1 scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and striking out four. Dufault threw two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Game three of the six-game series with the Indians is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, with lefty Jose Salvador (4-7, 4.87 ERA) getting the start for Tri-City and righty Chris McMahon (1-0, 9.00 ERA) going for Spokane. It's Team Photo Giveaway Night, with the first 500 fans getting a copy of the 2022 Dust Devils Team Photo thanks to AutoZone.

It's also the final 2022 appearance of the Viñeros de Tri-City, with the team donning their alternate identity honoring the region's winemaking industry and workers as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

The game broadcast begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for the season-closing series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.