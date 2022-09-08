AquaSox Three Run Inning Not Enough

EVERETT, WA: The Hillsboro Hops got the best of the AquaSox on Wednesday night at Funko Field by a score of 8-4. Everett relief pitcher Kelvin Nunez (0-2) took the loss while Hillsboro relief pitcher Jackson Goddard (2-0) picked up the win.

The Hops were able to get a run across in the first inning off of AquaSox starter Logan Rinehart on a fielder's choice and two more runs in the top of the second inning thanks to an RBI double from Shen-Ping Chen and an RBI single from Adrian Del Castillo.

Trailing by three in the fourth inning, Alberto Rodriguez tied things up with a three-run home run to right-center field. The 351-foot blast was his tenth home run of the season.

The tie would not last long as Hillsboro came roaring back in the top of the fifth inning scoring three times. Channy Ortiz had a two-run triple and Cam Coursey added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3. The Hops would add on runs in the seventh and eighth.

Everett tried to crawl back into the game on a Victor Labrada solo home run in the eight but that is as close as they would get.

With the series currently split 1-1, the two teams will meet again for game three tomorrow night, the third and final Bark in the Park event of the season.

