Monarch Night at Funko Field Saturday

Saturday, we are teaming up with FOX13 to promote their new TV series, Monarch, staring Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Trace Adkins. The first 1,000 fans in will receive a Monarch bandana, there will be country-themed on-field promotions, and the AquaSox players will be sporting this special limited edition Monarch themed jersey - that you could own!

Throughout the game there will be a live, in-stadium jersey auction, and following the game the winners will get to come down to the field and take those jerseys right off the players back! For you fans who have wanted this old-school auction format, here is your chance!

