Ticket Punched: C's Clinch Playoff Spot with Win

VANCOUVER, BC - In their first season back at The Nat since 2019, the Canadians have added at least three more games to their 2022 slate after securing a spot in the Northwest League Championship series with a 9-1 triumph over the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) Wednesday night.

After starter Michael Dominguez (W, 1-2) stranded the go-ahead run at third in the top of the first, Dasan Brown set the tone in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off home run to dead centerfield before a six-run second inning put the game away for good. Vancouver sent all nine men to the plate and got big hits from Garrett Spain (RBI double), Brown (RBI single) and PK Morris (two-run homer) to lead 7-0 after two. Miguel Hiraldo clubbed a solo homer with one out in the third to expand the lead to eight.

Dominguez was magnificent to keep the high-octane Emeralds offense at bay. He went on to post six scoreless innings in which he gave up two singles, walked one and established a new High-A career high with nine strikeouts. At one point he retired nine in a row and finished his night by setting down the final eight hitters he faced.

Surrey, BC native Damiano Palmegiani doubled to start the sixth and later scored on a Gabby Martinez sacrifice fly to put the C's in front 9-0 before Eugene spoiled the shutout in the eighth with a run on a hit, two walks and a wild pitch.

Devereaux Harrison got the last three outs to secure a 9-1 win and send the Canadians to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when they beat the Emeralds in four games to clinch their fourth Northwest League title in seven seasons.

All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Brown led the way with three knocks and two RBI while Morris added two hits to his ledger with a pair of RBI of his own.

The series continues tomorrow night with the final Throwback Thursday of the season. #28 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas goes for the Canadians opposite a yet-to-be-announced starter for the Emeralds. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

