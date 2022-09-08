Hops Bounce Back to Beat Everett 8-4

EVERETT, WASH. --- The Hillsboro Hops pounded out nine hits --- five for extra bases --- and stole seven bags in an 8-4 win over the Everett Aquasox on Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. The win evened the final series of the year at a game apiece after Everett had won Tuesday's opener 5-4 on a walkoff three-run home run.

Hops catcher Adrian Del Castillo had three hits including a double, and knocked home a pair of runs. Jarrod Watkins hit his first home run as a member of the Diamondbacks organization. And the biggest hit of the night came from Channy Ortiz. His two-run triple snapped a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth, and the Hops never relinquished the lead again.

Hillsboro scored a run in the first on an RBI ground-out by Gary Mattis, and two more in the second on a double by S.P. Chen and a single by Del Castillo to make it 3-0.

Hops starter Avery Short stranded runners at first and third in the second inning, and faced a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third. He struck out James Parker and Victor Labrada to end the threat and keep the shutout intact.

That would change in the bottom of the fourth. With two out and none on, Everett's number-nine hitter Mike Salvatore dropped a single into center, and Spencer Packard singled to right. Alberto Rodriguez came up and lofted a short-porch home run to right, a three-run shot that tied the game.

Hillsboro answered right away. Facing reliever Kelvin Nunez, Neyfy Castillo doubled into the left-field corner leading off the top of the fifth. Watkins singled to put runners at the corners, and with one out, Ortiz ripped a hard ground ball into the right field corner for a two-run triple. Ortiz then scored on a sacrifice fly from Cam Coursey, and the Hops led 6-3.

Watkins homered off Jarod Bayless in the 7th --- a solo shot over the scoreboard in right-center --- and the Hops added an unearned run on Del Castillo's double in the eighth to make it 8-3.

Jackson Goddard earned the win with 1.1 perfect innings of relief. Conor Grammes faced just one batter and came out with an injury after scrambling to get an infield hit by Justin Lavey. Jose Alcantara worked 2.1 innings (his longest outing of the year), allowing one run, a solo homer by Victor Labrada. And Christian Montes De Oca got the final five outs to close the game out. He struck out Labrada with two on to end it.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:05. The radio pregame show begins at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

