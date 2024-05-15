Emeralds Suffer 1st Walk-Off Defeat Against the AquaSox

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds dropped the 1st game of the series against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings. The Emeralds were able to tie up the game in the top of the 9th, but they couldn't quite finish the job in extras as they suffered their first walk-off defeat of the season.

It was a quiet start for both clubs as the first 3 innings flew by. Both teams were held scoreless in those frames and they combined for just 2 base hits. In the bottom of the 4th RJ Schrek blasted a leadoff home run to get the scoring started. The next batter Josh Hood drew a walk and was able to steal 2nd base. With 2-outs, Axel Sanchez hit a single and scored the 2nd run of the game for the AquaSox.

Manuel Mercedes got the start tonight for the Emeralds and outside of the 2-runs he gave up he had a solid night on the mound. He ended the night with 5 strikeouts which was just 1 shy of his season high. He walked just 2 batters which was a positive sign for him. Seth Corry came in for the final out of the 5th inning and proceeded to pitch the 6th inning as well. He gave up 1 hit and struck out 1 batter. Julio Rodriguez also spun a gem on the mind, pitching 2 innings and allowing just 1 walk. He didn't give up a base hit and struck out 2 batters.

The Emeralds offense was stagnant for the majority of the night, but they came to life in the top of the 9th inning. They needed at least 2 runs to tie up the game and they were able to do just that. Quinn McDaniel ripped a leadoff double and he was able to advance into 3rd base on a passed ball. Onil Perez followed it up with a sac-fly RBI to cut the deficit to just 1 run. The Emeralds were down to their final out of the evening when Rodolfo Nolasco stepped into the box. The Giants acquired him via trade back on May 10th and tonight was just his 2nd start as an Emerald. He hit an absolute no-doubt shot to left field for his first home run as an Emerald. It was a great moment for Nolasco and the dugout couldn't have been more fired up.

Unfortunately, the Emeralds couldn't score a run in the top of the 10th inning and on the 2nd pitch of the at-bat, Gabriel Moncada ripped a shot down the 1st base line to walk-off the game and give the AquaSox the 3-2 lead in 10 innings.

The Emeralds now are tied for 1st in the Northwest League. They'll look to bounce back tomorrow and even up the series at 1-game apiece. Seth Lonsway is on the mound for the Emeralds.

