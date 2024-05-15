AquaSox Edge Emeralds, 3-2

May 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: AquaSox first baseman Gabriel Moncada sent fans at Funko Field home happy Tuesday night, knocking a walk-off RBI double to defeat the Emeralds 3-2.

Right-hander Marcelo Perez was very sharp starting the game for the Frogs. Perez threw a very efficient four innings, requiring only 52 pitches to complete his night. He allowed a mere three hits and struck out four Emeralds while walking none.

After Perez exited his scoreless start, Designated Hitter RJ Schreck delivered run support by hitting a solo home run to right center field. Schreck's home run, his second in as many games and his fourth of May, gave the Sox a 1-0 lead. Axel Sanchez would extend the Frogs' lead to 2-0, hitting an RBI single to left field that would allow Josh Hood to come home and score.

Right-hander Juan Burgos would keep the 2-0 lead intact for four more innings. Burgos was stellar, throwing four innings of shutout, one-hit baseball while striking out five batters. He has pitched to a 1.85 ERA across 24.1 innings and has allowed only one earned run across his last 16 innings.

The AquaSox lead would dwindle away in the top of the ninth inning as Eugene tied the game 2-2. However, it did not take much time in extra innings for the Frogs to send the Emeralds home for good. With Sanchez being the ghost runner on second base to begin the bottom of the 10th, Moncada delivered in the clutch, hitting a line drive double to right field to score the winning run. Backed by great pitching from Perez and Burgos, the AquaSox offense did just enough to clinch victory. Moncada, Schreck, Sanchez, and Jared Sundstrom were the only Frogs to hit safely during the game. Four AquaSox batters walked and a trio of AquaSox stole bases as Sundstrom, Hood, and Victor Labrada all swiped one bag each.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.