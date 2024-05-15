Sasquatch Falls in First Race of the Season

May 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emerging from behind the woods in right field was an old favorite for the Ems.

The sasquatch - who had previously appeared late in games when a rally was needed - appeared after the second inning, instead was ready to run.

A fan was fatefully chosen for the sasquatch to race and ( since he was so out of practice) the sasquatch lost.... Even falling at the finish line with disgust.

When asked for a comment regarding his performance immediately after running, Sasquatch turned away, angry that he had lost and disgusted with himself.

When later approached with the same question the Sasquatch grumbled something inaudible towards the mic.

