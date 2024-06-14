Frustrated Emeralds Fall to Everett for Third-Straight Night

June 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







It was a flashback to the two previous nights, in all the worst ways.

The Emeralds' best hitters weren't at their best. The lineup's supporting cast offered little actual support. And, suddenly, a high-touted offense that sparked a 14-4 start to the season was stubbing its toe left and right.

All of those factors - and some untimely new ones - led to Eugene's 4-1 demise to Everett. The Ems have now lost three in a row with six to play in the half.

However, in a blip from last night's late heroics - the final innings of Friday's loss offered chances but ultimately little suspense.

Representing the tying run in the bottom of the eighth, Rodolfo Nolasco flew out to left on a down-and-in fastball.

Then, an Alex Suarez lineout was gloved down by the third basemen, throwing to second for the double-play. A batter later Diego Velasquez grounded out, ending the game

The Ems thought they were poised for another hot streak when they racked up a quality win to open the series against Everett, the squad poised for a late run and playing quality baseball when it mattered most. Instead, they have played far from that latch. They went out with a whimper against the AquaSox Friday evening, falling four games out of first place.

"That was a really big game for the standings," Occasional in-house emcee, wearer of short shorts, mustached man and reader of press releases Jacob Archer said postgame.

Indeed it was, and in the game's biggest moments, Eugene fell flat. A leadoff walk in the eighth was erased by a Justin Wishikowski double play. Then - after two Ems worked quality at-bats - Nolasco flew out while representing the tying run.

And while the Ems were foiling chances left and right, Everett was producing on its otherwise mediocre day. A Jared Sundstrom no-doubt homer on a center-cut fastball put the AquaSox up three.

In a significant contrast from Eugene stranding nine batters on base, A two-run home run from Freuddy Batista spoiled Seth Lonsway's rare six-inning outing - but make no mistake, the team's lackluster offensive showing spoiled the night.

And that led the Emeralds to another frustrating night, the team stumbling to the finish line of what had previously been an encouraging start to the season. Nolasco and Suarez both went hitless in a four at-bats apiece continuing their July skids.

As they left the field, The Emeralds only answers of the night came in the form of the "barometer" these opening four games have provided.

Of exactly where their team is at almost halfway through the season.

Of what a blueprint for success might look like in a second-half playoff run.

And of how far the team has to go to make that happen.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.