Two Games, Two Losses for C's Friday

June 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The improbable stretch of frustrations opposite the Spokane Indians [COL] for the Canadians this season continued Friday, as the C's were swept in a doubleheader to drop their fourth and fifth consecutive games while falling to 2-15 against the Rockies affiliate on the year.

Game 1 - Spokane 4, Canadians 3 (7 innings)

Carson Pierce got the start for the Canadians, pitching two scoreless innings before allowing a two out single to Dyan Jorge in the third inning. He would come around to score after a couple of walks and another hit. San Diego, CA native Anders Tolhurst came in and got the third out of the inning.

After a scoreless fourth, Tolhurst gave up two runs - one of which was earned - in the fifth inning, as the C's found themselves in a 3-0 hole. However, Vancouver was able to tie things up in the bottom half of the inning without collecting a hit.

Jamari Baylor and Nick Goodwin were both hit by pitches. With two outs in the inning, Jackson Hornung hit a ground ball to first that Robby Martin Jr. misplayed thanks to a high-IQ screen from Goodwin running to second. With one run in, Glenn Santiago struck out but was able to reach first after the ball got away from catcher Bryant Betancourt. The Spokane backstop threw the ball away at first, allowing both Canadians runners to come across to score.

Spokane was able to get the lead right back in the top of the 6th, as three straight one out hits off Alex Amalfi (L, 0-1) scored the eventual winning run. A combination of Carson Skipper (W, 4-1) and Zach Agnos (S, 9) combined to shutout the Canadians over the next two innings and ensure the 4-3 victory.

Game 2 - Spokane 1, Canadians 0 (8 innings)

The second tilt was scoreless until the top of the eighth. Spokane used a bunt and a groundout to score the placed runner and take the lead with the lone run of the game. They were able to strand the tying run at third in the bottom of the eighth to shutout the C's for the second time in five games.

Vancouver had chances to break the scoreless tie. The Canadians put a man on second with no outs in the fifth and loaded the bases with two away in the seventh but could not come through in the clutch.

Chris McElvain was excellent once again. The right-hander starter went 5.2 scoreless stanzas, scattered three hits, walked two and K'ed seven.

By losing both games of the doubleheader against the Indians today, the C's have now dropped eight consecutive games against their Northwest League foe.

Ryan Jennings will try and stop the skid for Vancouver tomorrow opposite right-hander Blake Adams. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball available on the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

