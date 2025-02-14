C's Debut Grandest Promo Schedule of High-A Era

February 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - With Opening Night at The Nat less than two months away, the Vancouver Canadians have released the deepest promotional lineup of the High-A era. Between nearly 20 giveaways, a trio of bespoke jerseys, theme nights, special guests, fireworks and more, 2025 will feature an entire roster of off-field fun for fans of all ages.

C's fans have long known that every game at Rogers Field at The Nat is a party, win or lose. And what good party doesn't send its guests home with a party favour? This season, fans can get their hands on all sorts of giveaways, whether that's three special edition bobbleheads featuring a former C's player, a Bob Brown Bear plush doll, a C's bucket hat or a Chef Wasabi headband. Those are just a few of the giveaways on deck for 2025, with at least one for every homestand.

There's something to be said for a good-looking uniform, and the Canadians have been sporting their throwback threads on Thursdays for each of the last three years. Joining the sartorial squad this season are three new specialty jerseys: a tribute to the Vancouver Asahi, a South Asian Heritage jersey, and a good old fashioned Lumberjack look.

Minor League Baseball is known for its theme nights, and the C's are diving head first into the promo pool this season with new theme nights for the first time since 2019. Kick the dirt off your boots for Country Night, save the world on Marvel Superhero Day, honor baseball for all with Pride Night, get in the spirit with Christmas in July and use the Force on May 4th to celebrate Star Wars.

Vancouver may be known as Hollywood North, but The Nat has star power in its own right. Not only will a Blue Jays alumnus visit for a fan meet and greet this year, but national treasure Hazel Mae will headline Women in Sports Day on May 17.

As much "new" as there is on the promo schedule, several stalwarts are back to anchor the promotional lineup. Nine postgame fireworks shows will light up the night sky, three more than last season. RBC We Care Wednesday returns for its fourth year, highlighting the efforts, impact, and achievements of local charities through public awareness, a ticket fundraiser and in-stadium events that showcase each organization. There's no better Vancouver sports tradition than FortisBC 'Nooners every Friday afternoon and White Spot Family Fun Sundays featuring postgame kids run the bases wrap up every home weekend series. And let's not forget the furry fans; two Dog Days of Summer dates are planned this year.

With an entire summer's worth of fun already on the schedule and more to be announced in the months ahead, there's no better time to catch a game (or all 66) at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. For tickets and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.