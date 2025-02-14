Announcing the 2025 Coaching Staff

February 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils, proud High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, are excited to welcome the club's coaching staff for the 2025 season. Dann Bilardello will take over the helm as manager following previous managing stints in the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Cardinals organizations. A healthy mix of familiar faces and new names fill out the remainder of the staff, as announced Friday by the Angels.

Born and raised in California, Bilardello has a long track record of playing in the Major Leagues and managing in the Minors. Originally drafted in the first round (7th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1978, the former catcher began his professional baseball career in Lethbridge, Alberta of the Pioneer League. He debuted in the Majors in 1983 and played for the Cincinnati Reds, Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Diego Padres over 11 years. In his sophomore season, he led all Major League catchers in caught stealing percentage. Beginning in 2002, Bilardello managed numerous Minor League clubs, claiming a division championship along the way. For the past few seasons, he has served as bench coach for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Fans will be happy to welcome back two returners on Tri-City's coaching staff this season; Pitching Coach Doug Henry and Coach Trevor Nyp.

Henry served as the Dust Devils pitching coach from 2021 to 2023, and spent the 2024 season as assistant pitching coach in Rocket City. Henry pitched for five MLB teams over 11 consecutive seasons before transitioning into coaching.

Trevor Nyp returns as coach after serving in a similar role for the Dust Devils in 2023 and 2024. The Kingston, Ontario, Canada native joined the Angels in 2019 as an infield/defensive coach for the Single-A Burlington Bees of the Midwest League. Nyp served in a similar role for Inland Empire in the 2021 and 2022 seasons before moving up to the High-A level at Tri-City in 2023.

New Hitting Coach Raywilly Gomez joins the Dust Devils after spending nine seasons playing professional ball, along with coaching in the Angels system since 2018. Drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a catcher and third baseman in 2008, the native of New York City spent time in both Missoula and Yakima during his playing career, familiarizing him with the Pacific Northwest. Last season, he served as hitting coach for the Inland Empire 66ers, the Single-A affiliate of the Angels.

Tri-City will welcome new Athletic Trainer Chase Galloway, taking over the position after serving in a similar role with the Angels' Dominican Summer League team in the 2024 season. The Dust Devils will also have a new Strength & Conditioning Coach in Matt Gabriel, who has been a part of the Angels Minor League system since 2023.

Rounding out the 2025 Dust Devils coaching staff is Game Planning Strategist Michael Portela, joining Tri-City from Rocket City, and Video Assistant Nathan Hemingway who has previous experience in the Colorado Rockies organization. Joe Creason, a welcome and familiar face to Tri-City, will take over the role of Clubhouse Manager.

The Tri-Cities community is buzzing with excitement as the Dust Devils prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. Derrel Ebert, the President of the Dust Devils, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome the 2025 Dust Devils coaching staff to the Tri-Cities. We're looking forward to working closely with new manager, Dann Bilardello, and the rest of the staff. With their leadership, it's going to be another exciting season of affordable, family fun at Gesa Stadium!"

Opening Day 2025 is right around the corner. The Tri-City Dust Devils look forward to their Home Opener on Friday, April 4th, kicking off an exciting weekend homestand against the Vancouver Canadians. Ticket packages for the upcoming season are available now, beginning at just $132, with full-season tickets starting at $528. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and special group outings can be reserved by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at  www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

