Canadians, RBC Announce 2025 RBC We Care Wednesdays Charities

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and RBC are pleased to announce the return of RBC We Care Wednesdays, a community spotlight campaign that highlights the efforts, impact, and achievements of local charities through public awareness, a ticket fundraiser and in-stadium events that showcase each charity at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. 11 local charities will be highlighted over the course of the 2025 season.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians to celebrate 11 terrific charities who are making huge strides in improving local communities across British Columbia," Todd Shewfelt, Regional Vice President, Private Banking, BC, RBC Royal Bank said. "My Team RBC colleagues and I are especially excited to once again team up with the C's at iconic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to support our community partners! The charities selected for RBC We Care Wednesdays in 2025 are organizations that we have long-standing relationships with through donations, sponsorships and countless employee volunteer hours and fundraising. We can't wait to join baseball fans at The Nat this season to thank these charities for all that they are doing to help care for our communities."

During each RBC We Care Wednesday, fans at the ballpark will be introduced to one of the following 11 charities:

Foundations For Social Change - April 16

Foundations for Social Change develops evidence-based solutions to advance social change. They pair a bold entrepreneurial mindset with scientific rigor, using data and evidence to evaluate their work and measure impact. Envisioning a kind and inclusive world where everyone thrives, they successfully piloted the world's first program to use cash transfers to reduce homelessness.

Vancouver Police Foundation - April 30

The Vancouver Police Foundation (VPF) supports the Vancouver Police Department by funding programs and initiatives that make Vancouver safer for all. When officers and civilian professionals identify challenges or emerging issues, they develop innovative solutions and apply to the VPF for support. These transformative programs, driven by the passion and commitment of VPD officers, commonly on their own time, address critical community needs.

Chinese Canadian Museum - May 14

Located in Vancouver Chinatown in the historic Wing Sang Building, the Chinese Canadian Museum showcases the diversity of the Chinese Canadian cultural experience, focusing on both historical perspectives and modern-day narratives, and the community's contribution to the nation. The museum first opened on July 1st, 2023, coinciding with the centennial of the Chinese Exclusion Act, as Canada's first museum to honour the contributions, history, heritage and the rich and diverse stories of past, present, and future Chinese Canadians. Since its founding as an independent, non-profit charitable organization in 2020, the museum has presented six featured exhibitions at its main location and its two former temporary sites in Vancouver and Victoria while offering numerous in-person and online programs to communities across Canada.

Employ to Empower - May 28

Employ to Empower is an award-winning Vancouver charity empowering low-income individuals to overcome barriers (e.g. mental/physical health challenges, disabilities, and addiction recovery) through entrepreneurship. Since 2018, over 402 participants have joined ETE's programs, achieving an 87% completion rate. Using skills training, mentorship, and paid leadership opportunities, they aim to build a community where members lead with purpose, empower others and have the autonomy to redefine their lives.

Ocean Wise - June 11

Ocean Wise is a global conservation organization on a mission to build communities that take meaningful action to protect and restore our ocean. Through research, education, innovation, and collaboration, they are turning the tide on three major ocean challenges: plastic pollution, overfishing and climate change. By creating communities of concern that include industries, governments, and everyday citizens, they create a future where our ocean and the people who depend on it can thrive. Headquartered in Vancouver and with staff in Canada, the United States, and Chile, Ocean Wise reaches over two dozen countries around the globe.

Neil Squire Society - June 25

Neil Squire, a national non-profit organization and Canadian leader in assistive technology, has been revolutionizing the lives of Canadians with disabilities since 1984. Their work is focused on four distinct areas: Innovation, Digital Literacy, Employment, and Assistive Technology. Across Canada, Neil Squire serves more than 12,000 individuals annually. Last year they hosted over 300 events leading youth and volunteers to adapt toys for kids with disabilities. Their work enables people with disabilities to achieve their goals, reach their full potential and continue living life to the fullest by using technology, knowledge, and passion to empower Canadians with disabilities.

BC Parks Foundation - July 2

At BC Parks Foundation, we're on a mission to create the greatest system of parks and Indigenous protected areas in the world. We inspire and empower British Columbians to enjoy and protect parks and Indigenous protected areas, so that they flourish for now, for all, forever.

Make-A-Wish Canada - July 23

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. There are over 625 wishes waiting to be granted in BC & Yukon alone and their families are likely your friends, neighbours, or coworkers.

Special Olympics British Columbia - August 6

Through the power and joy of sport, Special Olympics BC enriches the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities and builds inclusion in communities across our province. Special Olympics BC's transformative sport, youth, and health programs empower athletes with intellectual disabilities of all ages and a wide range of abilities, showcasing their abilities and opening hearts and minds to inclusion. Special Olympics offers many rewarding roles for volunteers, athletes, and supporters to change lives, including your own.

Science World - August 20

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World's mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. A sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers is their vision.

Vancouver Food Runners - September 3

Vancouver Food Runners (VFR) addresses the disconnect between Canada's food waste problem-over 46% of food is wasted-and the fact that 1 in 5 households in B.C. experience food insecurity. Using innovative app technology, volunteer engagement, and public-private partnerships, they redirect surplus food from businesses to nonprofit partners, reducing the environmental impact of wasted food while simultaneously supporting organizations across Metro Vancouver running essential community food programs. VFR's food recovery program is growing rapidly: they partner with over 150 food businesses, 170+ nonprofits, and more than 3,500 volunteers. Since 2020, VFR volunteers have delivered 4.7 million pounds of food (3.9 million equivalent meals), preventing 7.9 million pounds of CO2 emissions.

"Giving back to our community is an integral part of what we as an organization and our loyal C's fans stand for," Canadians Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "We are thrilled to continue our work with the great team at RBC to bring this program to life every Wednesday night at The Nat. This partnership a true 'win-win-win' for us, RBC, and, most importantly, these incredible charities."

Each RBC We Care Wednesday charity has a unique ticket link that fans can use to purchase tickets for that game. $5 from every ticket sold via those links will go directly to that charity. A special pregame ceremony, interactive activities on the concourse - including meet & greets with RBC Olympians and Leo the Lion - along with other events around the ballpark will take place during each RBC We Care Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with event plans for each RBC We Care Wednesday by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com/Community/rbcwecare.

