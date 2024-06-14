Canadians' Struggles Opposite Spokane Continue

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians couldn't take advantage of a quality start from Mississauga, ON native Connor O'Halloran in a 4-1 loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] Thursday night at The Nat, their 13th defeat in 15 games against their Northwest League foe this year.

O'Halloran and #13 Rockies prospect Sean Sullivan (W, 4-2) traded zeroes for the first three innings before a lead-off walk in the top of the fourth turned into the first run of the game for Spokane on an RBI double from Juan Guerrero. That would be all Vancouver's starter would allow; he scattered four hits, two walks and three Ks over six innings for his first career High-A quality start.

Sullivan cruised through 5.2 scoreless innings until #22 Blue Jays prospect Jace Bohrofen clubbed an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for a game-tying solo blast. It was his first career homer on Canadian soil and his fourth of the season.

The tie lasted all of one batter in the top of the seventh. Newly inserted reliever Chay Yeager (L, 0-3) retired the first man of the inning then surrendered a homer to Jack Blomgren that put the Indians ahead 2-1 and proved to be the difference.

With his team back in front, Sullivan retired six of the final seven batters he faced to log eight innings of work then passed the baton to Zach Agnos (S, 8), who went 1-2-3 in the ninth - after the Indians had scored two insurance runs in the top half - to hand the C's their third straight loss this week.

The series continues with a doubleheader tomorrow as part of a FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m. with game two set to begin 40 minutes after game one. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 and Bally Live.

