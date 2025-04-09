Homers Haunt C's in Series-Opening Loss
April 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
SPOKANE, WA - The cold, at times biting air of the Spokane Valley left little to be enjoyed for the Canadians Tuesday night in an 8-2 loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium.
After the Indians plated an early run against starter Connor O'Halloran (L, 0-1), the lefty from Mississauga, ON settled in to work four complete in which he scattered a total of four hits, a walk and a strikeout in his season debut. The offence - which managed just three hits in the first five innings - couldn't pick him up before Spokane broke the game open.
With the C's into their bullpen, the future Rockies stroked three home runs in the fifth - including an inside-the-parker - to go up 5-0. Three hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly in the seventh added three more and had Vancouver looking up at an eight-run deficit.
The Canadians managed to avoid a shutout with a ninth inning outburst. With two outs and a runner at second, Aaron Parker doubled for his first hit of the year and scored in the next at bat courtesy of a Jay Harry single. It was too little too late; the C's would fall 8-2.
Two Canadians pitchers - Aaron Munson and Pat Gallagher - put up zeroes in their respective outings. Top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala singled in four at-bats and finished the game with a .313 batting average on the young season. That mark is second on the roster to Harry's .417 average.
Vancouver aims to bounce back tomorrow night. #11 Blue Jays prospect Fernando Perez makes his C's debut. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
