Trio of Homers Not Enough for AquaSox

April 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox cleared the outfield fences three times Tuesday night, the Frogs narrowly fell to the Hillsboro Hops, 7-6, during the 2025 home opener at Funko Field.

Following two shutout innings to start the game from AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero, the Frogs burst onto the scoreboard with a power surge. Outfielder Lazaro Montes, the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, and catcher Josh Caron, the Mariners' No. 21 prospect, each powered 385-foot home runs to set Everett ahead 2-0.

The AquaSox doubled their lead in the bottom of the third inning thanks to heads-up baserunning from Tai Peete and Michael Arroyo. As Peete swiped second base and the caught stealing attempt sailed to the outfield, Peete continued along the basepaths to allow Arroyo to hustle to home plate and score. Peete himself would eventually come home to score as Montes hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

Continuing the streak of innings with a home run, outfielder Carson Jones knocked a 375-foot, two-run home run to left center field in the bottom of the fourth to cushion Everett's lead to 6-2. The scoring concluded for the AquaSox at that point of the night, though, and Hillsboro rallied five unanswered runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead and ultimately secure victory.

From the mound, Payero threw 4.1 innings of two-run baseball, tallying four strikeouts. Elijah Dale added 1.2 scoreless innings and a strikeout, and Gabriel Sosa added one shutout inning.

Everett returns to action against Hillsboro for game two of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night. Right-handed pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse will throw for the AquaSox, making his first start of the season.

WIN - Hayden Durke (1-0) LOSS - Stefan Raeth (0-1) SAVE - Luke Craig (0-1)

EVERETT: Payero (4.1), Dale (1.2), Zerpa (0.1), Raeth (1.2), Sosa (1.0)

HILLSBORO: Nunez (3.1), Norris (1.1), Durke (1.1). Abner (2.0), Craig (1.0)

HOME RUNS: Montes - EVT (2), Caron - EVT (1), Jones - EVT (1), Luis - HIL (1), HIL (1)

ATTENDANCE - 963 TIME - 3:02

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday at 7:05! Shaddon Peavyhouse will get the start on the mound for the AquaSox on Wednesday. The main gates open at 6:05, and season ticket holder gates open at 5:30.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS: HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday, stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office. Pick up your Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth every Wednesday Home game and play along!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.