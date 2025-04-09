Indians Thump Canadians 8-2 in Series Opener

April 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane's offense erupted for three home runs in a single inning and a season-high 11 hits on the night as they trounced the Canadians, 8-2, in front of 1,450 fans and 58 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

TOP PERFORMERS

The bats were hot on a cold spring night in Spokane. Jesus Bugarin got the party started in the fifth inning with a long solo home run, Braylen Wimmer followed with an inside-the-park two-run homer three batters later, and Andy Perez capped off the frame with a line shot over the wall in right.

Konner Eaton (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2) tossed three scoreless innings in his first start of the season while relievers Hunter Omlid (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K), Jake Madden (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) and Alan Perdomo (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) combined for for five run-free innings out of the bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (1-2), Redband (0-0), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., April 9th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Fernando Perez (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Book Club Night: Bring your Book Club out to a ballgame! Bring a book to donate or share and help us turn Avista Stadium into a (giant) Little Free Library. All books left over at the end of the game will be donated locally.

