How to Listen on Wed, 6:50pm at Everett

April 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Because of a conflict with the Portland Trail Blazers, on Wednesday, April 9th, the Hops game will NOT air on their flagship radio station (Rip City Radio 620AM), nor on their regular online stream.

Instead it will only air here:

https://www.iheart.com/live/7052

There will only be one other such game the rest of this year that will cause the Hops to be moved to the above alternate stream:

-- Friday, April 11th, 6:50PM at Everett: the entire Hops game will air on the above alternate stream

NOTE:

-- On Sunday, April 13th: coverage of the Blazers' final game of the season is expected to end prior to the start of the Hops' broadcast at or just before 4PM; if coverage of the Blazers' game goes long, the beginning of the Hops' game will be on the alternate stream, and the game will be joined in progress on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com when Blazers' coverage ends

The remainder of the Hops' 132-game schedule will air as normal on Rip City Radio 620AM and RipCityRadio.com.

