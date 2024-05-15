Tyler Cleveland Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award

May 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: Before Wednesday's game, pitcher Tyler Cleveland was presented his 2023 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award by Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development, Justin Toole. Last season, Cleveland handled 42 chances without an error in 136.2 innings over 25 games for Class-A Modesto. Drafted in the 14th round out of Central Arkansas in 2022, he went 14-5 with a 3.56 ERA in his first professional season.

Since its creation in 1957, the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® has been the benchmark by which all defense is measured. For 67 years, the coveted award has been bestowed on some of baseball's greatest defensive players at each position. The award remains the highest symbol of defensive excellence and ultimately determines who is "the Finest in the Field"!

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipients at the Minor League Baseball level were selected among qualifying players from the 11 full-season leagues.

The 2023 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award are as follows:

1B - T.J. Rumfield - Hudson Valley (High-A), Somerset (Double-A) - New York (AL)

2B - Jace Jung - West Michigan (High-A), Erie (Double-A) - Detroit

SS - Noah Miller - Cedar Rapids (High-A) - Minnesota

3B - Trey Lipscomb - Wilmington (High-A), Harrisburg (Double-A) - Washington

OF - Kenedy Corona - Asheville (High-A), Corpus Christi (Double-A) - Houston

OF - Nelson Rada - Inland Empire (Single-A) - Los Angeles (AL)

OF - Victor Scott II - Peoria (High-A), Springfield (Double-A) - St. Louis

C - Jeferson Quero - Biloxi (Double-A) - Milwaukee

P - Tyler Cleveland - Modesto (Single-A) - Seattle

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.