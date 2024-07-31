Emeralds' Late Inning Rally Not Enough in Series Opener

July 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Everett, WA - The Emeralds dropped the series opener against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 3-2. The Emeralds were able to rally to cut into the deficit in the top of the 8th but they couldn't finish off the comeback in the top of the 9th.

It was a quiet game for both clubs as both starters were grooving through the first 3 innings. In the bottom of the 4th the Frogs were able to take the 2-0 lead. Lazaro Montes started off the inning by drawing a walk and Caleb Cali cashed him in on an RBI-Double for the first run of the night. A few batters later Connor Charping hit a single to bring home the 2nd run of the night.

In the bottom of the 5th Everett was able to add on one more run of insurance. Josh Hood led off the inning with a double and a couple of batters later Lazaro Montes hit a sac-fly RBI to extend the lead to 3-0.

Ems starter Jack Choate lasted just 3.1 innings on the mound. It was an interesting night for Choate, who came into the game with just 15 walk and 5 hit by pitches in 74.1 innings this season. He ended the night with 4 walks and 2 hit by pitches before exiting the game in the 4th inning. He ended the night giving up 2 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 2 batters. Choate will have a chance again this week as he is currently slated to start the series finale on Sunday.

Wilkelma came into the game for Choate and pitched 1.1 innings while giving up just 1 run and striking out 2. Austin Strickland was the next pitcher for Eugene and he turned in arguably his best performance in an Ems uniform. He pitched 2.1 innings and gave up just 1 hit while striking out a batter.

The Ems offense had been quiet all night heading into the top of the 8th. After a quick out to start the inning, Alex Suarez hit a hard ground ball to the shortstop Axel Sanchez who wasn't able to field it cleanly. It put Suarez on at first and it felt like the Ems were starting to build some momentum. Jonah Cox followed it up by ripping a hard ground ball through the right side of the infield to reach base. Justin Wishkoski dropped down a beautiful bunt down the 3rd base line and Caleb Cali wasn't able to make an incredible play so that loaded up the bases for Bryce Eldridge.

With the bases loaded and just 1-out, Eldridge was the go-ahead run for Eugene. On a 2-0 count, Eldridge connected with the baseball and drove it to the opposite field gap. The ball didn't miss leaving the ballpark for a grand slam by more than a few feet, but the first 2 runs of the night were able to score on the play to cut the deficit to just 1 run with runners on the corners. Unfortunately Onil Perez hit a ground ball right back to the pitcher for an inning ending double play.

In the bottom of the 8th inning Cody Tucker pitched a flawless 1-2-3 inning with 3 strikeouts to send the game to the 9th. Eugene needed at least 1 run in the top of the frame to keep the inning alive, and it appeared they were given the opportunity after Quinn McDaniel drew a 1-out walk. The next 2 batters struck out swinging to end the game.

It was a tough night for Eugene, but they'll look to get back in the win column tomorrow night and even up the series. Lefty Joe Whitman will be on the mound for Eugene with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.