Christian Cerda's Career Day Not Enough as Indians Walk-off Hops

July 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Spokane, WA) - It was a career-day for Hillsboro catcher Christian Cerda who was just feet away from making Hillsboro Hops' history. Cerda had home runs in each of his first two at-bats and missed a third home run by a couple feet off the outfield fence, finishing the game 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI. Logan Clayton turned in a quality start, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs, but Spokane would walk-off the Hops on a two-RBI double by the NWL Triple Cown leader Kyle Karros.

The Hops were facing right-hander Victor Juarez for the fourth time this season and they used that to their advantage early. After a scoreless first inning, Hillsboro had a pair of extra-base hits to take the lead in the second. Tommy Troy hit his sixth double and then Christian Cerda brought him home on a moonshot home run to left field. The home run by Cerda was just his second in 70 games played this year. Spokane chipped away at the deficit by scoring a run in the bottom of the second on a sac fly by Skyler Messinger, making it 2-1 after two frames.

Hillsboro had two more hits in the third inning giving them five base hits through three innings, but they couldn't get a run home. Cerda struck again on the first pitch he saw from Juarez in the fourth, his second home run of the day extended the Hops' lead to 3-1. Spokane's catcher Bryant Betancourt would answer in the bottom of the fourth inning with his 10th of the year, a solo home run that cut the deficit once again to one. Betancourt hit what was initially called a home run over the foul pole earlier in the at-bat. He crossed home, celebrated the home run and returned to the dugout before the call was overturned after a umpire meeting. Then, three pitches later he hit it off the scoreboard and made sure it was fair.

After the home run by Betancourt, Clayton retired the final nine batters he faced, giving way to the bullpen. The Hops had a golden chance offensively to add to the lead in the seventh with the bases loaded, but Conticello struck out and Troy popped out to end the inning.

Yordin Chalas was on in the seventh and allowed a pair of singles and two walks. He walked home the tying run and gave way to Zane Russell who inherited a bases loaded jam with just one out in a 3-3 game. Russell sturck out Dyan Jorge and got Kyle Karros to flyout and end the threat.

With two outs in the eighth Junior Franco stole second base to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Jose Fernandez chopped the ball high over the head of Spokane 3B Kyle Karros and scored the go-ahead run with two-outs.

Hillsboro turned it over to Alfred Morillo who was 7/8 in save opportunities this season and an ERA under 2.00. Morillo allowed a leadoff base hit and sac bunt to put a runner on second with one out. Then, Cole Carrigg was hit-by-pitch and Dyan Jorge walked to send up Kyle Karros. Spokane was 0-7 with RISP before the at-bat and Karros was 0-4 in the game, but he roped a double down the line to end the game. The NWL leader in hits and RBI added to his total and gave Spokane a 5-4 win.

Hillsboro outhit Spokane 13-7 in the loss, with Manny Pena, Gino Groover and Gavin Conticello all having two-hit games.

Hillsboro and Spokane will play game two of the series tomorrow at Avista Stadium with the pregame show starting at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.