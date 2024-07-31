Karros Delivers Walk-off in 5-4 Win Over Hops

Kyle Karros was not having a good night. Spokane's third baseman was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts when he stepped the plate in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the bases loaded. It took just one swing to turn his disappointing game into another memorable win for the seemingly unstoppable Indians. Karros drilled a hanging fastball from Hillsboro's Alfred Morillo into the gap as EJ Andrews and Cole Carrigg raced home for the winning runs in Spokane's 5-4 walk-off victory over Hillsboro in front of 4,006 fans at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Karros added a pair to his league-leading RBI total (63) and continues to pace the circuit in average (.321), home runs (12), slugging (.500), OPS (.897), hits (115), doubles (24), and total bases (179).

Bryant Betancourt finished 2-for-4 with his tenth home run of the season and now has six homers, four doubles, and an .878 OPS over his last 20 games.

Right-hander Victor Juarez delivered a quality outing for the Indians, allowing three earned runs over six frames while notching his second-highest strikeout total of the season with seven.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (15-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (28-13), Reds (0-1)

