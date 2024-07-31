Cummings Cruises to Tuesday Night Win

EVERETT, WA: A masterclass from the mound courtesy of starting pitcher Ty Cummings propelled the Everett AquaSox to a 3-2 victory over the Eugene Emeralds Tuesday night at Funko Field in front of a crowd of 159 amazing pups and 1,472 of their pals.

Cummings was tack sharp across his first three innings of work, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out four Emeralds- all down swinging. Cummings kept cruising in the top of the fourth inning, inducing a 3-6-3 double play with Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Axel Sanchez providing defensive wizardry. Cummings struck out the final batter of the inning looking to complete yet another shutout inning.

The AquaSox took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Lazaro Montes drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second base on a throwing error, Caleb Cali roped a two-run double. The two-bagger was his 12th. Fitz-Gerald worked a nine-pitch walk, and Connor Charping knocked an RBI single to double the Frogs' advantage.

Cummings continued his shutout performance after Everett's offense provided him with run support. He worked a quick top of the fifth inning, recording a swinging strikeout and an out on a batter's interference before inducing a shallow pop-out to shortstop on two pitches to end the inning.

The Frogs extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Josh Hood lined a lead-off double to left field and advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and Montes drilled a sacrifice fly to center field to set the AquaSox ahead 3-0.

Cummings concluded his outing after hurling six innings of shutout baseball, allowing a mere two hits while striking out seven Emeralds and walking only one. It was Cummings' fourth scoreless start, and it was also his longest scoreless start of the season. He now boasts a mere 2.77 ERA across 26.0 innings on Tuesday games this season, racking up 29 strikeouts in the process.

Eugene began clawing their way back in the top of the eighth inning, knocking a two-run double off of the center field wall. However, Juan Burgos slammed the door shut on the Emeralds in the top of the ninth inning, firing off a scoreless inning while tallying his second save to secure the Frogs' 3-2 victory.

