Roberto the Magnificent Is Back Tonight

July 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox are home TODAY to take on the Eugene Emeralds! Check out the promotions and buy YOUR tickets today by clicking the link ABOVE!

Special Appearance: Don't miss out as Roberto the Magnificent returns to Funko Field! His dynamic skill set of humor, balancing acts, juggling, and more is sure to provide an evening's worth of laughs and smiles for your family!

Tulalip Bingo and Slots Baseball Bingo: Pick up your bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth at every Wednesday home game and play along! Each bingo night there will be up to seven prizes handed out.

$5.00 Wednesday: Swing by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket, redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office (applicable to Wednesday home games only).

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

SPECIAL TICKET OFFER!

Join us for our 25th Anniversary of Frogstock with a special Funko ticket bundle! For just $25 you will receive an Upper Reserved ticket, a Webbly Batter Funko POP!, and a Funko Webbly Vinyl Soda Figure.

Frogstock will feature special 60's themed music, post-game fireworks, groovy themed jerseys (that will be auctioned off at the game), and more! This is a night you won't want to miss.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.