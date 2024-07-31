Thursday Day Baseball

July 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

First pitch is 12:05

The AquaSox are home on Thursday to take on the Eugene Emeralds at 12:05! Check out the promotions and buy YOUR tickets today by clicking the link ABOVE!

Day Game: We are hosting a special 12:05 first pitch! Enjoy the sunshine and call out from the office because we all know that baseball is more fun than work!

Throwback Thursday: Cool off and fulfill your hunger with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and Coors Light! These deals provide you the perfect array of snacks and drinks to cheer on your Frogs with!

Opponent Dog: This series our specialty hot dog is the Eugene Emeralds Sasquatch Bacon Dog! This consists of a scrumptious hot dog topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, baked beans and shredded cheese. Swing by our Franks on 3rd stand to try one!

Military Pride Ticket Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at Front Office or Box office.

Gates (11:00 AM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun afternoon of AquaSox baseball!

SPECIAL TICKET OFFER!

Join us for our 25th Anniversary of Frogstock with a special Funko ticket bundle! For just $25 you will receive an Upper Reserved ticket, a Webbly Batter Funko POP!, and a Funko Webbly Vinyl Soda Figure.

Frogstock will feature special 60's themed music, post-game fireworks, groovy themed jerseys (that will be auctioned off at the game), and more! This is a night you won't want to miss.

