Emeralds Even Series with Tri-City's Errors

Early errors by the Dust Devils would cost them the game 2-0 to tie up the series.

The Emeralds scored their only two runs in the first inning.

2B Ghordy Santos hit a lead-off triple to get the offenses going.

An error by 3B Kyle Kesser scored Santos easily and allowed CF Luis Matos to advance to second.

A single by SS Marco Luciano would make it runners on first and third.

A wild pitch by starting pitcher Jake Smith allowed Matos to score 2-0.

The flawless pitching by the Emeralds kept the Dust Devils' quiet at the plate.

In total the Emeralds' pitching went 9 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, BB and 8 K.

Emeralds RHP Abel Adames would be the winning pitcher, going 2-1 and RHP Nick Avila recorded his second save of the season.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look for their first series lead as they will start LHP Kyle Harrison against RHP Landon Marceaux. First pitch is at 6:30 PM 6:15 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

