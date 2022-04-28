Emeralds Flip Script, Shut out Dust Devils

April 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils infielder Osmy Gregorio

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils infielder Osmy Gregorio(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (9-7) had their bats quieted by the Eugene Emeralds (8-7) Wednesday night, falling 2-0 at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City managed three hits in the ballgame, all infield singles. Straton Podaras broke up a Eugene combined no-hitter bid in the 5th inning, Osmy Gregorio singled in the 7th, and Mike Peabody reached in the 8th.

Eugene got its two runs in the top of the first inning. Ghordy Santos led off with a triple, scoring on an error on a ball hit by Luis Matos. Matos then scored on an RBI single by Marco Luciano.

Jake Smith (0-2) got the loss, despite throwing five solid innings for the Dust Devils. Smith gave up two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out five. Glenn Albanese, Nick Jones, Dakota Donovan and Emilker Guzman combined to throw four innings of shutout relief.

The Dust Devils and Emeralds play game three of the six-game series at 6:30p Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, with Tri-City playing as the Viñeros for the first time in 2022 (rescheduled from April 14). Righty Landon Marceaux gets the start for the Viñeros, with southpaw Kyle Harrison starting for the Emeralds.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.