Multiple Leads Fizzle Late in Extra Innings Loss

April 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A 6-2 lead evaporated over the course of the later innings Wednesday night, as the Vancouver Canadians squandered a chance at their league-best tenth win of the year in a 7-6, eleventh inning loss to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Hops won the game in the last of the eleventh without recording a base hit. With runners at the corners and one out, AJ Vukovich hit a moderately-paced hopper to the left of the third base position for what might have been an inning-ending double-play. The throw to second base sailed high to allow the winning run to score from third and help the Hops complete the comeback.

After trading single runs with Hillsboro from the second through the fifth, a four-run seventh gave the C's their largest lead of the night. Vancouver sent all nine men to the dish and scored those four times thanks to a pair of wild pitches with runners on third and a two-out, two-RBI single from P.K. Morris that made it 6-2.

Hillsboro answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh when Vukovich homered to right field and tied the game with two in the eighth thanks to two singles, a walk and an error that gifted them 90 feet to set up a game-tying ground out.

Hunter Gregory made the start and worked 4.2 effective innings in which he scattered six hits, gave up two runs, didn't walk a batter and K'd two. His efforts were matched by two electric innings of relief from Jimmy Burnette, who navigated the ninth and the tenth with the winning run on base and kept the Hops scoreless thanks in part to five strikeouts.

Morris' two-hit, two-RBI day paced the offense. Riley Tirotta added a pair of hits and an RBI with his third home run of the year. Miguel Hiraldo had a pair of singles. Alex Nolan didn't allow a run of his own in 1.2 innings of relief.

Despite the loss, the Canadians are still alone atop the Northwest League standings.

The C's hit the field tomorrow night looking to bounce back. Southpaw Naswell Paulino gets the start for Vancouver against Hillsboro right-hander Jamison Hill. Radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.