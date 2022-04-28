Late Inning Magic Leads Hops to Extra-Inning Win

Hillsboro, OR - Tim Tawa was the offensive star again for the Hops on Wednesday night, going four-for-five, with three runs scored. The top three hitters in the Hops lineup (Tawa, Vukovich and Del Castillo), all recorded two or more hits in the game. In Hillsboro's last two victories, they trailed 5-2 and came back to win the game. Tonight, they trailed 6-2 and came back to win the game 7-6 in extra innings. Hillsboro recorded 12 hits in the game, making it the fourth time this season with 12 or more hits.

Zach Britton walked to start the second inning for the Canadians and after stealing second base, he came around to score on a Miguel Hiraldo single.

A.J. Vukovichï»¿ picked up his sixth RBI of the season in the third, sending home Tawa, who hit a double earlier in the inning.

Vancouver took the lead right back in the next half inning, on a first pitch home run by Riley Tirottaï»¿, making it 2-1 Canadians.

Tawa tied the game again in the fifth, scoring his league-leading 12th run of the season on a balk.

Hops starter Ross Carver threw six innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts. His ERA on the season is 2.76 after Wednesday's game.

Vancouver scored four runs in the seventh inning off Hops reliever Marcos Tineoï»¿. Four hits, one error and three wild pitches accounted for the runs, giving the Canadians a 6-2 lead.

For the second time in the game, a Vukovich hit scored Tawa. This time it was a two-run home run off Garrett Farmerï»¿, cutting the Hops deficit to two.

Neyfy Castillo led off the eighth inning with a single, extending his hitting streak to six games. He stole second to get in scoring position and came around to score after Axel Andueza hit a single back up the middle. Cam Coursey was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw, but Andueza got all the way to third on the play due to an error by Harrison Ray. Jose Curpa brought home Andueza on a fielder's choice, tying the game at six.

Austin Pope came on in the tenth inning, retiring the Canadians in order. The Hops had runners on first and second with nobody out in the tenth, but couldn't get a run home. Pope came back out in the eleventh, once again escaping the inning with no runs allowed.

Tawa reached base for the fifth time of the night on a walk, giving the Hops runners on first and second with none out in the eleventh. Adrian Del Castillo grounded out, advancing Curpa to third, who started the inning on second base. Vukovich was the hitter against Will McAffer, as he hit a ground ball to the third baseman Riley Triotta. Triotta threw the ball wide of second base, attempting to turn a double play, but the ball sailed into the outfield scoring Curpa. This is the third Hillsboro walk-off win of the season, including a record of 2-0 in extra innings.

Hillsboro (8-9) and Vancouver (9-6) play game three tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. The pre-game show will be on air at 6:20, with first pitch at 6:35. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

