Seven in the Seventh Power the Frogs to 9-1 Win

April 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller

EVERETT: Starter Bryce Miller came into the game Thursday as the reigning Northwest League Pitcher of The Week, and he nearly doubled his season total in strikeouts (11) as he struck out nine in five innings of work earning his first victory of the season. Bryce allowed just two hits along the way.

The Everett offense got an early start as shortstop Noelvi Marte hit a solo home run to lead off the game, it was his third of the year and gave Everett a 1-0 lead. The home run traveled 378 feet with a 95 miles per hour exit velocity.

The Everett offense would score again in the bottom of the third as left fielder Trent Tingelstad hit a double to center scoring the second run of the game and making it 2-0 for the Frogs. Tingelstad also made an outstanding running catch in left field to save a run and had an outfield assist.

Spokane would grab a run back in the top of the fifth to cut the AquaSox lead in half, and it would stay 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning.

The seventh inning started with a walk by Marte, Alberto Rodriguez followed it up with a single, and catcher Andy Thomas walked. That loaded it up for Spencer Packard who hit a sacrifice fly scoring Marte. Tyler Keenan walked up to the plate with two on and pounded his first home run of the year into right field extending the lead to 6-1 Everett. Keenan's home run went 358 feet with a 106 miles per hour exit velocity recording. The AquaSox offense would score three more runs (headlined by a two-run double by Marte). Altogether, Everett had five hits in the inning and three walks accounting for a total of seven runs.

Both Charlie Welch and Spencer Packard extended their on base streaks as Welch is now at eleven games in a row and Packard is at sixteen in a row.

The Everett bullpen combined for four innings of shutout baseball allowing just two hits and striking out one. Mike Mokma dropped his season ERA to 0.96 in 9.1 innings pitched, he collected his first hold of the season.

Marte, Keenan, Packard and Tingelstad all reached base two or more times as Tingelstad had two walks and a single reaching three times as Marte also reached three times with a homerun, double and walk.

Tomorrow the AquaSox will send Jimmy Joyce to the mound, Joyce is coming off a six-inning outing where he allowed just three hits and one run while striking out six. Tomorrow is also a Funko Friday as the first 4,000 fans will receive a special Webbly baseball card.

