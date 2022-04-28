Frogs Falter in Game Two

EVERETT: Spokane's offense remains hot as they pounded out 15 hits en route to a 9-3 victory on Wednesday night. Eddy Diaz, Zac Veen, Drew Romo, and Grant Lavigne (Spokane's 1-2-3 and four hitters) each had two or more hits as they accounted for five of Spokane's nine runs. Bladimir Restituyo also had a multi-hit game as he drove in another two of Spokane's runs.

Spokane's starter Mike Ruff pitched six innings of three run ball, striking out six along the way to earn his second win of the season. Spokane's bullpen did not allow a run while limiting the AquaSox offense to just four hits.

Everett's offense managed to pull together ten hits as Noelvi Marte, Alberto Rodriguez, Spencer Packard and James Parker all had multi-hit games. Packard hit a three-run shot accounting for all of Everett's runs. Packard has now reached base fifteen games in a row.

Designated Hitter Charlie Welch also collected a hit today as he extended his own on base streak to ten games.

Luis Curvelo and Robert Winslow combined for three innings of shutout ball in relief as they allowed just one hit and struck out one along the way.

Tomorrow, the AquaSox will send hard throwing righty Bryce Miller to the hill at a special 1:05 first pitch. Miller is coming off of a six-inning outing against the Dust Devils where he allowed just one hit and struck out five. Because of his performance, Miller won the Northwest League player of the week. As a reminder, every Thursday is a Tasty Thursday game presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn and 12-ounce cans of Coors Light.

