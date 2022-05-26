Emeralds Drop Game Two against Dust Devils
May 26, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Emeralds sustain a tough loss against the Tri-City Dust Devils 10-1.
Eugene was off to a good start by scoring the first and lone run of the game in the first by SS Marco Luciano with his team-leading eighth home run of the season 1-0.
Dust Devils' LF Mike Peabody got them on the board in the fifth with an RBI double to cash in C Straton Podaras to even up the score 1-1.
Then a ground ball up the middle by CF Jordyn Adams scored in Peabody to give them the first lead of the game 2-1.
In the next inning, 1B Gabe Matthews hit a solo home run to increase their lead 3-1.
The game would be broken wide open in the eighth by the Dust Devils with a seven-spot scored 10-1.
Tomorrow the Emeralds will be back in action as RHP Ryan Murphy will be on the mound against Tri-City RHP Landon Marceaux. First pitch is at 7:35 PM, 7:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.
